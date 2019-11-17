HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches Market Cap of $90,148.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $90,148.00 and approximately $177,588.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.01448542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00141499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

