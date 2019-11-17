Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $0.61 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDSN. Roth Capital cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

