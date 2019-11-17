Hudbay Minerals Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.10.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$4.66 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,609.66.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

