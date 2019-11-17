HSBC Downgrades Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

