HSBC Downgrades Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.
Schaeffler Company Profile
