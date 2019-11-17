HSBC Boosts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price boosted by HSBC from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,622.50 ($47.33).

WIZZ stock traded up GBX 91 ($1.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,910 ($51.09). The company had a trading volume of 365,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,752.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,540.82. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,667 ($34.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,960 ($51.74). The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18.

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total value of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

