Howard Weil Downgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Sector Perform

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at Howard Weil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners set a $38.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 2,168,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,648. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.04. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,868,000 after buying an additional 628,776 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,387,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,014,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $13,900,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

