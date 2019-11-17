Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 376,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,405,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 974.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,160,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 2,866,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,111,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,925,000 after buying an additional 373,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $9,684,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

