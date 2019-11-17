HOQU (HQX) Market Capitalization Tops $308,832.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. HOQU has a market cap of $308,832.00 and approximately $29,203.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00235473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01447873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00141973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.