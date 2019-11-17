Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 97,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

