Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 12,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $237.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,604. The firm has a market cap of $259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.54.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.