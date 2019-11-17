Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.83.

Shares of HCG stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.20. 643,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,668. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$13.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.85.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

