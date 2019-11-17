HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading Up 7.1%

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.99 and last traded at C$19.25, approximately 124,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 40,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $445.74 million and a P/E ratio of -21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.