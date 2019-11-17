Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at Howard Weil

Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,421. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hess has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares in the company, valued at $90,035,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,906,595,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $600,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,559,000 after acquiring an additional 360,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,672,000 after acquiring an additional 599,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.