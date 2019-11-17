Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $27.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $36.30 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $28.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $134.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $136.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.73 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $206.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In related news, CEO Barry D. Quart bought 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Poyhonen bought 11,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $251,195.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 306,533 shares of company stock worth $5,421,185. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

