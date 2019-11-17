Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 246,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,669. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 312.6% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 156,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 76.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 133,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

