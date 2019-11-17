HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

