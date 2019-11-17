Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Healthequity stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. 412,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.50. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James upgraded Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,320 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

