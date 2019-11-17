Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.07

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.07 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 80076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 32,434 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

