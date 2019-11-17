Head-To-Head Comparison: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) vs. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 2.69 -$14.54 million $0.99 6.86 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $72.21 million 6.25 $33.49 million $1.06 10.99

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.55%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Dividends

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays out 107.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -48.63% 9.24% 4.26% Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 16.65% 8.83% 4.37%

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

