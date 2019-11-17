Head to Head Analysis: Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (NYSE:FDVA)

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

This table compares Intercorp Financial and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 1.54% 0.67% 0.08%

This table compares Intercorp Financial and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.51 billion 2.97 $329.95 million N/A N/A FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 2.56 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intercorp Financial and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercorp Financial presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.95%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.