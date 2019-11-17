HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
GMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 152,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,064. General Moly has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
General Moly Company Profile
General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.
