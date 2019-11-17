HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

GMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 152,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,064. General Moly has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 5,051.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 252,589 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.19% of General Moly worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

