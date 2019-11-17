Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 61.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 411,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,623. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

