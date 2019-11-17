Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 41.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

HVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

HVT opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $392.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.89. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $209.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.04 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

