Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. ValuEngine upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

