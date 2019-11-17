Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) Shares Up 0.4%

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, 315 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RORE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000.

