Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Update

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 542,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 171,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,609. Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at $883,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.