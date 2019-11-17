HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.10

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 1028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.