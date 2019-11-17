Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hancock Whitney worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,904 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $8,108,000.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

