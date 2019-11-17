Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.92 ($30.14).

Shares of HHFA stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.00 ($29.07). 70,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.58. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1-year low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 1-year high of €24.18 ($28.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

