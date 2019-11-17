GXChain Reaches One Day Volume of $24.94 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $38.45 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00006924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Huobi, BigONE and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

