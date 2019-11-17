Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 181.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Grupo Supervielle worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of SUPV opened at $2.56 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

