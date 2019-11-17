Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

LON:GNC traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 246.50 ($3.22). 1,653,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.50 ($3.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

