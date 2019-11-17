Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.18. 168,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $929.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.12. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,565,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,597,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,161,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

