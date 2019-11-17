Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRBK. TheStreet lowered Green Brick Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 134,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,010. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $589.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

