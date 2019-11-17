Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPOR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.62) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 702.93 ($9.19).

LON:GPOR traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 782.60 ($10.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 770.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 722.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

