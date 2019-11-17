Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPOR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.62) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 702.93 ($9.19).

Shares of LON:GPOR traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 782.60 ($10.23). 1,630,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 770.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 722.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

