Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DECK opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,260. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

