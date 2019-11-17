Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 771.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.78 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.61.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.