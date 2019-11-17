Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,595 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $148.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.