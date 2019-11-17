Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $187.08 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

