Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $297.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.90. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.88.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.