Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.92.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $188.95 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.31.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

