Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. HSBC lowered shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a top pick rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Fresnillo from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

