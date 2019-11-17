Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €130.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €123.10 ($143.14) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €133.58 ($155.32).

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €2.00 ($2.33) on Wednesday, hitting €168.40 ($195.81). The stock had a trading volume of 130,680 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €158.45 and its 200-day moving average is €145.82. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

