Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GSS has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

GSS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 217,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,868. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

