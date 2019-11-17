Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 348,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $655.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $75.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.10%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 154.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

GMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

