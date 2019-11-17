Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

NYSE GLOB opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.93. Globant has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $112.33.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Globant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.