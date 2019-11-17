Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.