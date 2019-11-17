Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Shares Down 5.4%

Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), 7,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.16.

