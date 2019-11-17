GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

GSK stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

